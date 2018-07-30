Trump says ‘room for negotiation’ over shutdown

President Donald Trump says that he is willing to shut down the government over funding for his long-promised border wall but that he'll "always leave room for negotiation." | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that he is willing to shut down the government over funding for his long-promised border wall but that he’ll “always leave room for negotiation.”

Trump was asked about his shutdown threat during a joint press conference with Italy’s premier Monday.

Trump says, “I’ll always leave room for negotiation.” But he’s stressing the need for border security and overhauling the nation’s legal immigration system.

He says, “I would certainly be willing to close it down to get it done” but also says he has “no red line.”

Trump is also defending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it defends the U.S. against “MS-13 nests” of “bad, bad people.”

Trump had said during his campaign that Mexico would pay for his wall, but Mexico has balked at that request.