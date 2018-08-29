Bouncer shot in Noble Square, person of interest being questioned

Police investigate a shooting about 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in the 1500 block of West Division in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A bouncer was shot early Wednesday at an establishment in the Noble Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The bouncer, whose age and gender were now immediately known, got into an altercation with someone who took out a handgun and fired several shots at 3:44 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Division, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said, and a person of interest was being questioned.

No further information was available.