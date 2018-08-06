Bound woman found dead in Gresham bathtub: police

Authorities were investigating the death of a woman found bound in a bathtub Sunday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the body of the 32-year-old woman was found by a relative in a bathtub in the 1500 block of West 78th Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman’s hands and feet were bound together, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the fatality.