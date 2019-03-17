Boy, 10, dies after van flips into pond from Jane Addams Tollway

A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after the van he was in flipped off the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway into a pond in northwest suburban Huntley.

The boy was in the van with a 10-year-old girl about 6:45 p.m. when it was driven off the westbound ramp to Route 47, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Two witnesses rushed to the van, which had submerged upside down in a retention pond, and pulled out the 38-year-old driver and the girl, police said.

The boy was unresponsive when he was removed, police said. He was given CPR by a doctor at the scene, but died about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital, police said.

State police are investigating the crash.

The female driver was from Northlake, police said. The relationship between the occupants was not released.

The Kane County coroner has issued details about the death.