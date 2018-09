Boy, 10, missing from Austin

Police are looking for a boy who is missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Trevion Hymon, 10, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Mason, according to Chicago police.

Hymon is described as a 4-foot black boy weighing about 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a green camouflage shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.