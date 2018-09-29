Boy, 10, missing from Park Manor

Police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who is missing from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Zabrien Williams was last seen about 1 p.m. Friday in the area of 73rd Street and State Street, according to Chicago police.

Williams is described as a 4-foot-11 black boy with a “husky build,” weighing about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a school uniform of dark blue pants and a light blue shirt with black and white Air Jordan gym shoes. He was carrying a Ralph Lauren backpack, police said.

He is known to frequent the area of 73rd Street and Vincennes Avenue and Meyering Park near 72nd Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives

(312) 747-8380.