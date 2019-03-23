Boy, 10, seriously hurt in Harvey shooting

A 10-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Saturday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

The child was riding in a car with his father about 1:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at them from another four-door sedan in the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street, according to a statement from Harvey Police Chief Gregory Thomas.

The boy was hit and is being treated at the intensive care unit at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Thomas said.

Harvey police detectives continue to interview witnesses and look for evidence Saturday afternoon, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.