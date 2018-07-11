Boy, 11, has foot struck by train while trying to get football in Burnside

An aerial view of train tracks near the 8900 block of South Dauphin | Google Maps

An 11-year-old boy’s foot was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was trying to retrieve a football from the train tracks about 3:30 p.m. near the 8900 block of South Dauphin when he was struck on his right foot, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said. His condition has since stabilized.

Metra police were investigating the incident Wednesday evening, but it remained unclear if the boy was struck by a Metra electric train or Canadian National freight train, according to Tom Miller, a spokesman for Metra.