Boy, 11, struck by stray bullet shot while walking to Washington Park store

An 11-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the 6100 block of East 61st Street. | Google

An 11-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire Monday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking to a store about 6:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East 61st Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police. He wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.

He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.