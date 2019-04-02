Boy, 12, missing from Garfield Park

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from Garfield Park on the West Side.

Marvin Kizer was last seen Monday in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-1, 115-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. Police do not know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Kizer’s location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.