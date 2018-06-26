Boy, 12, missing from Indiana after argument with family

Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday evening from Porter County, Indiana.

Tilon Woodard left his home about 8:50 p.m. after getting into an argument with his family in the 1200 block of Starwood Drive in unincorporated Chesterton, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodard was described as a 5-foot boy weighing about 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He left his home on foot and was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt and denim cargo shorts. He might be barefoot, the sheriff’s office said.

Porter County Search and Rescue, local police departments and K-9 units have been searching the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office (219) 477-3170.