Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side

Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Far South Side.

Jamal Nasser, nicknamed “J-Smalls,” was last seen at 4:39 p.m. Friday near the 2800 block of West 99th Street on the border between the West Beverly neighborhood and southwest suburban Evergreen Park, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He is also known to frequent the 10600 block of South Green Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood and southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Nasser is described as a 5-foot-2, 100-pound white boy with brown eyes, light brown or auburn hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.