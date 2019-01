Boy, 12, shot while looking out window in Englewood

A 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire early New Year’s Day in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:12 a.m., he was looking out a second floor window in the 6500 block of South Union Avenue when a bullet whizzed in and struck him in the left hand, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and later released, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.