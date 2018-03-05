Boy, 13, charged after threatening violence at Woodstock middle school

A 13-year-old boy was charged with a felony after making violent threats last month against his middle school in northwest suburban Woodstock.

On Feb. 21, the boy made the threat against Northwood Middle School, 2121 N. Seminary Ave., while talking to other students at a bus stop, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The following day, deputies were made aware of the threat.

The boy was then arrested and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, the sheriff’s office said. He was being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.