Boy, 13, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who is missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnell Meakens was last seen Tuesday in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Meakens was described as a 5-foot-7 black boy weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and braces, police said.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue “bubble type” coat and green high top gym shoes, police said.

Meakens is known to frequent the areas near the intersections of 35th Street and Paulina Street and 42nd Street and St. Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.