Boy, 13, missing from Back of the Yards

Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for five days from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Tony Thompson has been missing since Dec. 29 from the 5200 Block of South Justine Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Thompson is described as a 5-foot-4 black boy weighing 148 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange, waist-length jacket, a blue and grey sweater and blue jeans. He frequents the area of 55th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood.

Police said Thompson may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.