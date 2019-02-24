Boy, 13, missing from Logan Square: police

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Friday from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Juan-Martin Alvarez disappeared from the 200 block of North Spaulding Avenue and did not return home from school, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Alvarez was described as a 4-foot-10, 120-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with gold “Nike” lettering, khaki pants, black Timberland boots and glasses.

Anyone with information on Alvarez’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives’ Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.