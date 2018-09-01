Boy, 13, missing since Sunday from South Shore

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnell Magsby was last seen Sunday in the 7600 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police.

Magsby was described as a 5-foot-3, 119-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gold eagle on it, black and gray shorts, and black Air Max gym shoes.

He is known to frequent the areas of the 7500 to 7900 blocks of Yates to South Shore, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.