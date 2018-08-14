Boy, 13, reported missing from Albany Park

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Sunday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Leonard Pochel was reported missing from the area of Lawrence and Monticello avenues, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway Ave., and the area around Kimball and Foster avenues.

Pochel is described as a 5-foot-6, 175-pound white boy with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.