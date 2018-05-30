Boy, 13, reported missing from Austin

A teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon has been reported missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Davion Perkins, 13, has been missing since 3:15 p.m. Tuesday from the 5400 block of West Division, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Perkins is a 5-foot-8, 109-pound black boy with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, according to police. He has a birth mark on his lower back.

He was last wearing a white tank top and a white, blue and red Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs jersey with jogging pants.

Anyone with information about Perkins’ whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.