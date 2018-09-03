Boy, 13, reported missing from West Pullman

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Thursday from the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.

Duane Terry was last seen near the 12000 block of South Yale, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the area near the 12400 block of South Parnell.

Terry is described as a 6-foot, 120-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing red and white basketball shorts, multi-colored Jordan sneakers and a red Nike shirt.

Anyone with information about Terry’s whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.