Boy, 13, shot in arm in Back of the Yards

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:44 p.m., the boy was in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.