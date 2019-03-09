Boy, 13, shot in head while playing with gun: police

A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded Saturday afternoon when a gun was accidentally discharged in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy and his teenage friend were playing with a gun about 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Aberdeen when it was fired, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in his head and taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

It was unclear who was holding the gun at the time, police said. No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.