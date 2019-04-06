Boy, 13, shot while riding in vehicle in Englewood

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 8:21 p.m., the boy was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when two people started shooting at it, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hip and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The attack happened about two hours after another shooting in Englewood that left six people wounded, including two children.

Area South detectives are investigating both shootings.

