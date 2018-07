Boy, 14, critically injured by firework on Far South Side

The 10800 block of South Avenue G in the East Chicago neighborhood. | Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy was critically injured by a firework explosion Thursday night in the East Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boy was lighting the firework about 8 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Avenue G when it exploded in his face, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with severe facial trauma, police said. His condition was listed as critical.