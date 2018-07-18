Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood: police

A boy was shot to death early Wednesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 14-year-old was standing on the street when a white car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 12:05 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Winchester, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.