Boy, 14, reported missing from Portage Park

Justin Coleman was last seen Tuesday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. | Chicago police

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Justin Coleman was last seen Tuesday in the area near Austin Avenue and Irving Park Road, according to Chicago police.

Coleman was described as a 6-foot-1, 120 pound black boy with medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.