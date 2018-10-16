Boy, 14, reported missing from South Shore

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Reginald Edwards was last seen Saturday near the 6800 block of South East End, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Edwards is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a blue long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front.

He is known to frequent the 6400 block of South Paxton and the 7100 block of South Chicago, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call (312) 747-8380.