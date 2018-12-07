Boy, 14, missing from University Village

A 14-year-old boy was reported missing from the University Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Merach Kibron was last seen Thursday in the area of West Roosevelt Road and South Halsted Street, according to a missing person’s alert from Chicago police.

Kibron was described as a 5-foot-11, 150-pound Asian boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He is from the Uptown neighborhood near West Lawrence Avenue and North Clarendon Avenue.

Anyone with information on Kibron’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.