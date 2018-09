Boy, 14, shot in Bronzeville

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn when someone fired at him and ran off, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.