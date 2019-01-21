Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after getting out of rideshare vehicle

A 14-year-old boy was shot after taking a rideshare vehicle to a home Sunday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:28 a.m., the teen exited the vehicle to go inside a residence in the first block of West 105th Street, according to Chicago police. Two males began talking to him and, as the conversation progressed, fired gunshots at him.

The 14-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. The rideshare driver was not injured.

Area South detectives are investigating.