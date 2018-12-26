Boy, 14, shot in Wentworth Gardens drive-by attack

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The 14-year-old was standing on a front porch at 2:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Princeton when a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows drove up and someone inside shot at him, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.