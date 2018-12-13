Boy, 14, shot inside vehicle in Little Village

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:33 a.m., a male walked over and fired gunshots at the 14-year-old in the 2500 block of South Hamlin, according to Chicago police.

The 14-year-old, who was inside a vehicle parked on the street, was struck in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized there.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.