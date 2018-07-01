14-year-old boy shot to death, 8 others wounded Saturday in Chicago

Gun violence Saturday killed a 14-year-old boy on the South Side and wounded eight other people across Chicago.

The boy was shot just before 3 a.m. as he was walking on a sidewalk in the Washington Park neighborhood. It was the first shooting during the 24-hour period.

The boy was struck multiple times in his body in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died hours later, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a 25-year-old man in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side. About 10:55 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone shot him in the arm, police said. A relative drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain at 6:43 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Paxton, according to police. He was shot in the leg and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Farther north, in the Bronzeville neighborhood, a 19-year-old was driving about 6 p.m. when he heard a shot fired from a car and realized he was hit his back, police said. He was taken from the 4500 block of South Vincennes to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Minutes earlier, another man was shot in the same neighborhood. A 24-year-old was walking down the street when someone inside a passing car fired shots about 5:50 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to police. He was shot in the foot and took himself to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

In East Chatham, a man was shot in the neck about 5:30 p.m. The 33-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with someone who fired shots in the 7900 block of South Greenwood, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 26-year-old woman was shot Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 4:15 a.m., the woman was standing outside in the 6800 block of South Hoyne Avenue when someone approached her and fired shots, police said. She was struck in the leg, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized.

About the same time, a man showed up to a hospital on the Southwest Side with gunshot wounds to his body. The 25-year-old walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to his ankle and a gunshot wound to his knee, police said. The location of the shooting was unknown, according to police, who said the man refused to give details.

The first nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a 31-year-old man in Englewood. The man was a passenger in a vehicle about 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone in a tan-colored car fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in the neck, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Six people were wounded in city shootings Friday, including a 14-year-old boy shot downtown.