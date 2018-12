Boy, 14, shot while walking with group of people in Burnside

A teenage boy was shot while walking outside Friday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:32 p.m., the 14-year-old was with a group of people in the 9300 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone unleashed a hail of gunfire at them, according to Chicago police. A bullet struck the 14-year-old’s left leg and he was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.