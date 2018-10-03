Boy, 14, stabbed during argument in Far South Side, in serious condition

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed by a child Wednesday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood of the Far South Side.

At 3:56 p.m., the 14-year-old was arguing with another boy in the intersection of 110th and Avenue M when the second child pulled out a knife and stabbed the 14-year-old’s lower right chest, according to Chicago police.

The 14-year-old was taken to Comer’s Children Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The boy who stabbed him tried to run away but was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.