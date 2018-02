Boy, 14, wounded in drive-by shooting in Wicker Park

An evidence technician investigates a shooting early Friday in the 1700 block of West Beach that left a 14-year-old boy wounded. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The boy was walking about 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Beach when someone in a passing black vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Stoger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.