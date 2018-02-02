Boy, 15, arrested after getting held up while carjacking man in Gold Coast

A 15-year-old boy got into a 54-year-old man’s running vehicle and tried to drive away Friday evening, but the man’s quick reflexes resulted in the boy’s arrest in the Near North Side Gold Coast neighborhood.

The man was unloading his running vehicle at 7:14 p.m. when the teenager walked up to him in the 300 block of East Ohio and sat in the driver’s seat, according to Chicago Police.

The boy tried to drive off, but the man jumped into the vehicle and called authorities, police said.

Officers arrived and took the boy into custody, police said. Charges were pending.