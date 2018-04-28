Boy, 15, charged in fatal Austin shootout

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with a fatal shootout Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boy was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

He was arguing with 19-year-old Lavell Jones at 8:57 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Chicago when they both pulled out handguns and started shooting, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m.

Police said two guns were recovered at the scene.