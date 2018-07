Boy, 15, critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 11:15 p.m., the boy was walking in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue when someone in a passing beige-colored van opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was hit in the groin and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.