Boy, 15, found dead near train tracks in Vernon Hills

A teenage boy was found dead near train tracks Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Vernon Hills.

A Canadian National Railway employee spotted the boy’s body about 3:50 p.m. on the west side of the tracks adjacent to Westwood Park, 300 Sullivan Drive in Vernon Hills, according to a statement from Vernon Hills police.

Police responded and determined that the body was that of a 15-year-old Vernon Hills boy. Authorities said there was “no indication that foul play was involved.”

The boy’s identity has not been released and his death remained under investigation by Vernon Hills police, Metra police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.