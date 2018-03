Police: Boy, 14, killed in McKinley Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Friday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the abdomen at 10:47 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Ashland, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.