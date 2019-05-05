Boy, 15, killed in Wentworth Gardens shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

About 2:44 a.m., the teen was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.

