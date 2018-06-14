Boy, 15, missing for over a week from Little Village

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Joel Portillo was last seen on June 2 in the 2600 block of South Drake Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He is known to frequent the 2600 to 2700 block of South St. Louis in Little Village and the area of 43rd and Street and South Ashland Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Portillo is described as a 5-foot-4 hispanic boy weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black basketball shorts and white Nike gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.