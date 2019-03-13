Boy, 15, missing from Humboldt Park

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Jonathon Phillips was last seen Tuesday in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, Chicago police said.

Phillips was described as 6-feet tall and 115-pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion, according to the missing person report.

He was last seen wearing beige pants, a burgundy shirt, a black and grey coat and black dress shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Phillips should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.