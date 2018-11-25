Boy, 15, missing from Logan Square for over 2 weeks

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than two weeks from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Damarion “Kyrie” Mitchell was last seen on Nov. 7 in the area near North Spaulding Avenue and West Wrightwood Avenue. He left his home with several pieces of clothing and a red rolling suitcase, according to Chicago police.

Mitchell is known to frequent the area near Avondale-Logandale Elementary School at 3212 West George Street in Logan Square and the downtown area, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 black boy weighing about 120 pounds. He has a scar above his left eye, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.