Boy, 15, missing from Roseland

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday from Roseland on the South Side.

Allen Jenkins was last seen in the area of 104th Street and Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was described as a 5-foot-3, 155-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair.

Jenkins may have been wearing white jogging pants with a black stripe and a black t-shirt when he was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information about Jenkins’ location is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.