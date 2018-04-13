Boy, 15, reported missing from Aurora could be in danger: police

A 15-year-old boy reported missing Friday morning in west suburban Aurora left a note threatening to harm himself, police said.

Jose Nunez-Salazar was discovered missing about 6 a.m. from his home in the 300 block of Oak Avenue, Aurora police said. He was last seen by a friend about 11:45 a.m. walking near State and Fulton streets.

Nunez-Salazar was described as 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.