Boy, 15, reported missing from Humboldt Park

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Rennie Alexander was last seen about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of West Le Moyne, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the 606 trail.

Alexander is described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, turquoise sweater, gray sweatpants, black and red Fila sneakers and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 745-6110.