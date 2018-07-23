Boy, 15, reported missing from Lawndale

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Sunday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Brandon Tyrone was reported missing from the 1400 block of South Trumbull, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the area around the 1200 block of South Lawndale.

Tyrone is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white jeans.

Anyone with information about Tyrone’s whereabouts should call (312) 747-8380 or 911.